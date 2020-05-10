Ford Vincent Pulley September 13, 1949 - March 24, 2020 San Diego Ford Vincent Pulley was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Bonnie Darlene Trent and Henry Ford Day, later separated. He was raised by his mother and Jimmy Pulley of the U.S. Navy and Air Force, along with his five siblings. They moved often before settling in San Diego.Ford graduated from Kearny High School in 1968. He joined the United States Army in 1974 and served in the 1st Battalion,1st 16th Infantry Rangers (European Division, Stuttgart, Germany) serving until 1979.Ford worked as a Crane Operator for National Steel & Shipbuilding Co (NASSCO), while obtaining a bachelor's degree from National University in Business Administration. He ended up in management and retired from NASSCO after 36 years.Ford reunited with his Kearny High School sweetheart, Nancy Ann (Hardy) Pulley. They were married for over 25 years, raising three children from previous marriages.Nancy predeceased in 2007 from breast cancer. He married Carol Jackson in 2011 and relocated to Mesquite, Nevada, with their two beloved dogs. He passed away on March 24, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. Ford was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.Survived by his mother, Bonnie Pulley, brothers, James L. Pulley, Ronald L. Pulley, Tracy W. Pulley, Randy K. Pulley, sister, Gloria A. Aiken, stepson, Jason Finley, grandsons, Jacob and Ryan Finley, son, Mitchell Pulley, daughter, Sandra Pulley, best friend, Joe Porras, and wife, Carol Jackson.His ashes will be spread at sea with a memorial service held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store