Forrest Shields McKinley October 24, 1925 - August 9, 2019 SAN DIEGO Forrest McKinley passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, at his home in Rancho Bernardo, CA, at the age of 92.Forrest was born October 24, 1925, in San Diego, CA to William and Betty McKinley. He attended La Jolla High School and after graduation he enlisted in the army where he met his future bride Pearl Fenton at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg, CA.Forrest and Pearl were married on October 25, 1947, in Compton, CA and resided in El Cajon from 1950 thru 1974, six years of which were as owners of the popular picnic ranch known as Holiday Ranch near Flinn Springs. They later built a home on Palomar Mountain where they lived for seven years until moving to Rancho Bernardo.Forrest was a real estate developer and broker in San Diego County for over 60 years. He was a past president of the La Mesa Board of Realtors and the El Cajon Chamber of Commerce, served on the El Cajon City Planning Commission, was a licensed private pilot, one of the founders of the Palomar Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and for nearly 30 years he and Pearl played mandolin in the San Diego Mandolin Orchestra.Forrest is survived by his wife, Pearl, daughter, Susan Kellogg and her husband, Cliff of Palomar Mountain, son-in-law, Joe Brunetto of El Cajon, daughter-in-law, Judith McKinley of Oaxaca, Mexico, brother Bill McKinley and his wife, Sue of Arizona; grandchildren, Ben McKinley, Melissa James, Daniel McKinley, Jake Brunetto, Anna Brunetto, Ben Brunetto, Dave Mendez, Elias Mendez, and Lucinda Konrad, plus 19 great-grandchildren.His son, Jon McKinley, son, Steve McKinley, daughter, Sharyn Brunetto and brother, Bob McKinley all predeceased him. Forrest will be remembered for his great sense of humor, wit, wisdom and generosity. A life celebration will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Marechiaros Restaurant in the Forrest Room (so named by Joe Brunetto in honor of his father-in-law), 14120 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019