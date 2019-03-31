Frances Arnold Gautier 1924 - 2019 San Diego With great sadness the family of Frances Gautier announces her passing on February 15, 2019 at age 95. Born in Jackson, Mississippi, to George Locke & Heloise (Livelar) Arnold. Frances will be deeply missed by her son, Robert Gautier; daughter, Gayle Gautier Watring (Jim); grandchildren, Christopher Gautier and Kari Gautier Simpson (Rob); great-grandson Hayden Gautier Simpson and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) H. Gautier (USNA, Class of 1946) and her brother John Livelar Arnold. Raised in Jackson, Mississippi, she graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1945 (voted Most Stylish) married Bob and embarked on a 63-year honeymoon. After extensive travel during Bob's naval career as a submariner they settled in San Diego. Frances enjoyed many things during her life as a Navy wife: entertaining, cooking, sewing, knitting & needlepoint and world travel with Bob and their many friends. Frances and Bob moved to La Costa Glen Retirement Community in 2008 where she continued to live for 11 years. Frances will be remembered for her Southern voice, cheerful disposition, colorful clothes, love of painting and continuously asking her daughter, "Why is your hair grayer than mine?" The family would like to thank all the caregivers at La Costa Glen and GlenBrook for their care, patience and compassion that they consistently showed Frances and her family. In keeping with her request there will be no service. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019