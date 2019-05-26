Home

Frances Evelyn Sutherland

Frances Evelyn Sutherland Obituary
Frances Evelyn Sutherland August 15, 1921 - May 18, 2019 San Diego Frances made her home in San Diego, CA, for the last seventy-eight years.When she retired from teaching at Kate Sessions Elementary School, she and her husband Bill spent their time traveling, and generously donating their time to the Pacific Beach Presbyterian Church. With her husband, she also enjoyed sailing at the Mission Bay Yacht Club.Her surviving family, husband, William M. Sutherland; children, Victoria S. Zayac, and William H. Sutherland. She was predeceased by David A. Sutherland; grandchildren, Tiffany D. Hausherr, and Maxfield C. Sutherland, and great-granddaughter, Kendra E. Hausherr.Service will be held at the Pacific Beach Presbyterian Church on June 15th at 1:00 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019
