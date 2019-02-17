San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary
3655 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 295-2177
Frances Iraci
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetary
Frances Iraci 1922 - 2019 SAN DIEGO Our beloved mother died peacefully at home after a beautiful day sharing precious memories with loved ones.Frances was a powerful presence in many lives. Her legacy echoes a well-lived life filled with unconditional love for everyone.Frances generously volunteered for church and the San Diego community. Her family was her heart.She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Iraci, and son, Tony (Freda) Iraci. She is survived by her son, Matthew (Maria) Iraci; daughter, RoseMarie Iraci; son, Joe (Theresa) Iraci; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Catherine, Maria, Annamarie, Lisa, Anthony, Frank, Matthew and Elizabeth.How very blessed we are to have had you in our lives, mom. You embraced our hearts with comfort and love.Rosary and Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 19, at 11am, at the Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Noah Homes, 1256 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA, 91978.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
