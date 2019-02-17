|
Frances Iraci 1922 - 2019 SAN DIEGO Our beloved mother died peacefully at home after a beautiful day sharing precious memories with loved ones.Frances was a powerful presence in many lives. Her legacy echoes a well-lived life filled with unconditional love for everyone.Frances generously volunteered for church and the San Diego community. Her family was her heart.She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Iraci, and son, Tony (Freda) Iraci. She is survived by her son, Matthew (Maria) Iraci; daughter, RoseMarie Iraci; son, Joe (Theresa) Iraci; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Catherine, Maria, Annamarie, Lisa, Anthony, Frank, Matthew and Elizabeth.How very blessed we are to have had you in our lives, mom. You embraced our hearts with comfort and love.Rosary and Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 19, at 11am, at the Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Noah Homes, 1256 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA, 91978.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019