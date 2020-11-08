1/1
Frances Jane Stash Parsons
Frances

Jane Stash Parsons
July 3, 1926 - August 8, 2020
San Diego
Frances Jane Stash was born in Danbury, Connecticut to Ernest and Frieda Rux Stash, the youngest of three lovely, very different daughters. The family moved out West in 1935, and lived on the old Scripps Ranch Miramar, where the girls attended the one-room schoolhouse at Miramar Rd and old Hwy 395. Several years later the Stashes bought property in Santee and built their dream home, Ridgewood Ranch, in 1941. One morning Frances was waiting for the school bus on Fanita Dr when she met a handsome teen from a neighboring farm, Roy Magnuson. The Grossmont High sweethearts eventually married and had two sons, Eric and Gary. Widowed at an early age, Fran and the boys returned to Santee where she worked as a school bus driver and waitressed at the popular Wagon Wheel Restaurant. Fran later married Richard Parsons and moved to Oregon for several years. After Richard passed, she was a caring companion to former race car driver Louis Meyer.Fran passed on August 8, 2020, and we all will miss her stylish and outgoing ways, and the endless terrific jokes. Family members will gather at the Ranch to celebrate her life on November 14, 2020.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
