|
|
Frances Jorgensen Hays August 29, 1934 - January 11, 2020 San Diego Fran was born and raised in Manasquan, NJ. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1956, and moved to San Diego. She taught at Marvin Elementary, then transferred to Foster Elementary where she taught Kindergarten for over 29 years. She was an avid participant in the S.D. Women's Basketball Association for 20 years, and a dedicated member of Palisades Presbyterian Church for 50 years. She is survived by her sons Scott and Randy, daughter-in-law Natalie, granddaughters Whitney and Lauren, and great-granddaughter Ryan. The Celebration of Life will be held on February 9th, at 4 pm at Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood St., San Diego, CA 92120.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020