Frances Kathryn French Haines December 22, 1923 - July 15, 2020 ESCONDIDO Frances Haines died peacefully, of natural causes in a small, local care home.She is survived by her four children, Herbert French (Alexis), Linda French Dawson, Robert French, and Lucy French as well as her younger sister, Barbara Coughran and many extended family members including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Frances is preceded in death by her husband, James French, her second husband, Bud Haines, her parents, Herbert and Eda Blaize, her brother, Lohman Blaize and her sister, Betty Ruth Schrader.Born in La Grange Texas, Frances graduated in Blanco, Tx from Blanco High School. She married James French at the age of 19. They had four children and were married until his death in 1975.In 1979, Frances married Bud Haines and they were married until he died, 14 years later.An avid reader, Frances also enjoyed being with people, bowling, square-dancing, traveling, baking, gardening, sewing, watching baseball and tennis, and being involved in her church.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is planning an on-line memorial and invite everyone to join them in celebrating her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store