Frances La June Singer July 1, 1923 - March 5, 2019 San Diego June was born July 1, 1923, on a farm near Millersburg, Illinois, to Edward and Mildred Davison, she was the eldest of seven children. She received her elementary education at Hardy Country School, attended Aledo High School, and graduated from Joy High School in Joy, Illinois, in 1941. She attended Western Illinois Teachers College in Macomb, Illinois.She joined the Marine Corps in 1943 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, making instruments for airplanes. Upon discharge in 1945, she returned to Illinois and worked at various jobs including Bear Manufacturing Company in Rock Island, Illinois. She married Charles Singer in 1959 in Rock Island. They moved to San Diego, California in 1965, where she was employed at Solar Turbines until retirement in 1985.She was very active in volunteerism, most notably as an ombudsman for Aging and Independence Services for San Diego and the state of California for 21 years. In 2010, she was honored among 16 women by the Salvation Army of San Diego as a Woman of Dedication. In May of 2014, she was one of four San Diegans honored as Legends by the San Diego County Library. She was a member of the AIS Advisory Council for 18 years. Her husband, parents, sisters, Marjorie and Lois, and brother, George, precede her in death. Survivors include her sister, Marilyn, and brothers, Jon and Joel, as well as nieces and nephews.Celebration of Life services were held March 22, 2019, at Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary in San Diego. A private service was held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery and remains entombed with her husband. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019