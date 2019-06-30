|
|
Frances Signori February 12, 1924 - June 18, 2019 La Jolla Dr. Frances Signori passed away on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Adelaide Elliott, her husband Aldo and her brother Jerrold Elliott. She is survived by two nephews and a niece. Frances was born February 12, 1924 in Southern California. She graduated from Pomona College and moved to Italy where she met and married the handsome Italian, Aldo, her husband and lifelong friend. Returning to California, Frances earned a masters and PhD in child psychology and worked countless years as a school psychologist. Her family especially want to thank her longtime friends and neighbors, Eddie and Elani Devall who provided years of support and friendship to Frances and also her caregiver, Rowena, who truly loved Frances and brought much joy to her life.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019