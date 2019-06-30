Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Signori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Signori

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Signori Obituary
Frances Signori February 12, 1924 - June 18, 2019 La Jolla Dr. Frances Signori passed away on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Adelaide Elliott, her husband Aldo and her brother Jerrold Elliott. She is survived by two nephews and a niece. Frances was born February 12, 1924 in Southern California. She graduated from Pomona College and moved to Italy where she met and married the handsome Italian, Aldo, her husband and lifelong friend. Returning to California, Frances earned a masters and PhD in child psychology and worked countless years as a school psychologist. Her family especially want to thank her longtime friends and neighbors, Eddie and Elani Devall who provided years of support and friendship to Frances and also her caregiver, Rowena, who truly loved Frances and brought much joy to her life.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.