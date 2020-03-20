|
Frances Virginia Tillmond October 31, 1932 - March 12, 2020 El Cajon Fran passed away on March 12, 2020 in La Jolla, CA. She lived a beautiful and amazing life raising her four children all on her own. She always supported all of her children in their activities as they grew up. She loved cooking, baking and decorating cakes and most of all, going to the beach and taking long rides along the coast. Fran worked at San Diego State University as a sorority house cook. Fran enjoyed and loved all of her grandchildren; always looking forward to family events. She was so excited to meet her first great-grandchild before her passing. Fran is now with the love of her life, Arthur Julian Tillmond, her husband who preceded her in death in 1962. She is also reunited with Milo, her cat that was her longtime companion at home. Fran had an infectious laugh and a wonderful sense of humor; she will be greatly missed by her family. Frances is survived by her four children: Rex A. Tillmond (wife Anne), Rita A. Tillmond, Richard A. Tillmond (wife Suzanne), Renee' A. Tillmond (wife Keri), and one brother, Mel Pethel, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private graveside service for family will be held in Livermore, CA, where Fran will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020