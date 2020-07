Franciis Dolli' Asaro San Diego Dolli passed away with her family by her side holding her hand. She is survived by husband Tony Asaro and son Andy AsaroDolli was a Teacher for over 40 years and loved every minute of it. She was Teacher of the year in 1993. She was a devout Christian and loved her friends and family very much. Dolli is in heaven now and she will be missed but never forgotten June 28, 1935 - June 17, 2020



