Francis Corene Bates November 29, 1937 - July 27, 2019 Vista Francis Corene Bates passed into the arms of Jesus at 9:32am on July 27th, 2019. She's survived by her husband, Thomas Binkley Bates, her children Brenda Linette, Pamela Jean, Thomas Bradford, as well as sister Barbara, (11) grandchildren, (10) great-grandchildren and Elizabeth Pico Rogers. Corene retired from the grocery business after 28 years and for the past 25 years she operated a home for developmentally disabled adults. Corene was born on a farm outside of Chickasha, Oklahoma, on November 29th, 1937 into a large family of aunts, uncles and their children. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, three brothers and three sisters. Corene was extremely loving, caring and generous, and was loved by all.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019