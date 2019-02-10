Francis Dean Araujo February 16, 1948 - November 14, 2018 EL CAJON Francis Dean Araujo passed away peacefully on November 14, 2018 at his home in El Cajon, California surrounded by his loving family.He was born on February 16, 1948 along with his twin brother Dennis in Meridien, CT to Gilbert and Billie Araujo. The family moved shortly afterward to Chula Vista, CA where Dean grew up. He graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1966 and shortly afterward joined the US Air Force, serving as a flight engineer in Vietnam. After being discharged from the Air Force he went to work for Supship San Diego at the Naval Shipyard and retired after 34 years in 2003 as Repair Director. He then put his talents to work in the private sector, working for Pacific Defense Systems, BAE Systems in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Epsilon Systems San Diego, winning their LPC Award two years in a row.In his spare time Dean enjoyed off-roading in the desert with his friends, golfing and flying with his twin brother Dennis in Dennis's plane.He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Alexis, son, Jason, sister, Diane and brothers, Dennis and Gilbert. A memorial service will be held at 11am on February 15, 2019, at Miramar National Cemetery. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary