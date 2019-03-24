San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Eternal Hills Mortuary - FD- 234
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 754-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eternal Hills Mortuary - FD- 234
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA 92054
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Oceanside, CA
View Map
1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis X. Klose Obituary
Francis X. Klose Oceanside Francis X. Klose, devoted husband and father, was lifted into the hands of his creator on February 26, 2019. Frank was born in Kearny, New Jersey on November 22, 1925. He enlisted in the army in 1943. He moved to the Oceanside area in the early 1950's where he met Sally on a blind date at Thanksgiving, and they married 19 days later! Frank was a Salesman and Contractor by profession, but model railroading was his love. He had a passion for writing and published short stories and poems. He is survived by his children, Margaret Bengs and Francis Scott, son-in-law Michael Bengs and daughter-in-law Pamela Scott. Proud grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Erika and Cory. Great-grandfather of Morgan, Kristopher, Nicholas, Brayden, Maren, and Grady. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his strong faith in God and love of people. Dad cherished his very special neighborhood family, and always had a joke ready to tell while wearing his prized suspenders. He was a proud patriot and US Army veteran. Viewing visitation will be at Eternal Hills Mortuary in Oceanside, on Tuesday April 2nd, from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm., Wednesday, April 3rd, at the First Presbyterian Church in Oceanside. Frank, may you enjoy the eternal rewards you so richly deserve for all the joy you gave to others on this earth. Dad we will miss you very much, thanks for all the smiles. November 22, 1925 - February 26, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
