Francis Xavier Byrnes March 14, 1920 - May 29, 2019 San Diego Francis X. Byrnes, 99, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 with two of his daughters and his goddaughter by his side.Francis was born on March 14, 1920 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Eugene Joseph and Mary Cecelia Byrnes. After a year, his family moved to California eventually ending up in San Diego in 1934. Francis was a loving and devoted husband, and a beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.After graduating from Grossmont High School in 1938, Francis went on to San Diego State University. In 1941, four days after Pearl Harbor, he interrupted his college studies to help with the war effort at the U. C. Division of War Research Laboratory in San Diego as a physicist. After the war, he completed his bachelor degree with a major in Physics and minors in Mathematics and Chemistry. He then went on to UCLA for graduate school, where he met the love of his life, Martha "Marty" Hall. Francis and Marty married the next spring on June 28, 1947.Francis's career as a physicist and then an electronics engineer spanned from 1941 to 1979. Most of those years were spent at what would become Naval Ocean Systems Center in Point Loma, where he made significant contributions in the areas of sonar and submarine technology.Music was such a huge blessing in his life. Francis discovered a passion for singing in choir when he joined the St. Joseph's Choir with his mother in 1934. He later became an original member of the St Brigid's choir in 1941. Francis faithfully sang in the choir for over 75 years. He enjoyed attending the symphony, the opera and many concerts with Marty.Francis is survived by his six children: Eileen Byrnes, Mary Jane Chleboun (Jim), Rosie Byrnes, Katie Byrnes, Joe Byrne (Betsy) and Patty Chase, 11 grandchildren: Paul, Bob, Sean, Franciska "Malia", Julie, Joslyn, Andrea, Kealan, Ciara, Jessica, Conor, and 13 great-grandchildren: Oliver, Alexia, Reese, Austen, PJ, Matteo, Angelise, Meeya, Gage, Kyrie, Colin, Eliot and Noah.A special thank you to the staff at St. Paul's Senior Care Center for their loving care and support during his final days. They went above and beyond to show compassion for both Francis and our family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Senior Services Foundation, 328 Maple Street, San Diego CA (www.stpaulseniors.org/donate/).Following a Rosary at 9:30am, a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 4735 Cass Street, San Diego, CA 92109. A reception will follow in the St. Brigid Parish Hall.