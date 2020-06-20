Our condolences to the family. Words cant describe the loss we feel with the passing of our friend of almost 70 years. He was part of our family, too. Francis was a warm, gentle, caring, intelligent person, and much more. We will miss his frequent phone calls. Lou will miss his lunches with him in Mission Valley. We have shared many family events over the years like anniversaries, birthdays, and dinners in our homes. We know you are now with Marty up in heaven. Rest in peace.

Lou & Jeannine Griffith