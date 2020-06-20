Francis Xavier Byrnes
1920 - 2019
In memory of Francis Xavier Byrnes.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 29, 2019
My sympathy to your families. I didn't see the obituary until yesterday and I had a prior commitment for Saturday at 10 or I would have been at the services. My mother was Eileen's godmother and Francis sang in my dad's choir at St. Brigid's in the 1940s. My parents and your parents remained in contact even after we left Pacific Beach. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
June 29, 2019
June 28, 2019
Our condolences to the family. Words cant describe the loss we feel with the passing of our friend of almost 70 years. He was part of our family, too. Francis was a warm, gentle, caring, intelligent person, and much more. We will miss his frequent phone calls. Lou will miss his lunches with him in Mission Valley. We have shared many family events over the years like anniversaries, birthdays, and dinners in our homes. We know you are now with Marty up in heaven. Rest in peace.
June 28, 2019
