Francisco Alcaraz Frank' Sanchez July 10, 1943 - October 13, 2019 La Mesa On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Francisco Alcaraz Sanchez, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home in La Mesa, California, surrounded by his family. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of thirty years, Rosamelia Sanchez, together they had four daughters, and his mother, Socorro Sanchez. He is survived by his wife, Norma E. Sanchez, of 24 years. Also survived by his loving daughters, Erendida Borna, Monica (Andre) Dewes, Yvette R. Sanchez, Laura R. (Richard) Wenrick, and Adriana Gastelum (Jesus Gonzalez), and his 12 grandchildren. Frank was born July 10, 1943 in Imuris in the state of Sonora Mexico. Frank, lovingly known as Grampa, was an amazing man and loved by all who met him. He could talk for hours on a variety of topics, he was full of life and incredibly helpful and generous to his family and friends. He was a hard working business owner, and a structural engineer in San Diego for 38 years.He lived a joyful life in the company of his many grandchildren, which they enjoyed travel and many vacations together. His love of life included fishing, wine and vineyard cultivation, the outdoors and nature, working on his boat and his never ending love of work, but always first, the love he gave to his family. A true family man and he will forever be missed.Mass will be at St. Pius X Catholic Church, at 11:00am, Friday, October 18th, and immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 14107 Lyons Valley Rd., Jamul, CA 91935. In lieu of flowers a donations may be made to alivingtribute.org to Plant a Tree in Memory.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019