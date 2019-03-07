Francisco Torres April 2, 1925 - March 2, 2019 Post Falls, ID Francisco "Frank" C. Torres, 93, peacefully passed away on March 2, 2019, at his residence in Post Falls, Idaho. Frank was born on April 2, 1925, in Calexico, CA, to his mother and father, Jose and Senovia Torres.Frank married his loving wife of 65 years, Theresa L. Torres, in 1953, with Wedding Vows Renewed by the Catholic Church in 1984.He was a devout Catholic, he hardly ever missed a Mass. He was proud and honored to serve as a member of the Knights of Columbus for his parishioners at Saint George Catholic Church in Post Falls.Frank was a very quick witted person, everyone loved his sense of humor. Frank loved to tell jokes and make smart comments that would have everyone laughing and appreciate his love of life.Frank was preceded in death by his sons, George, Frank, and Richard Torres and sisters, Soccoro, Alice, and Julie.He is survived by his wife, Theresa L. Torres; sister, Aurelia Narvaez; sons, Tony, Edward, Michael (Mary Kay), Daniel (Carla), and Robert (Kimberly) Torres; daughters, Margaret, Katherine (Kiko Leso), and Marlene, and the (25) grandchildren and (14) great-grandchildren, that Frank loved to spend time with. He was proud to be blessed with them.It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone for part of all of us went with you the day God called you home.Services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Resurrection Church at 1445 Conway Drive, Escondido, CA 92027.English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign his online memorial at www.englishfunrealchapel.com Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary