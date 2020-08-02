Frank A. Scott November 30, 1933 - July 5, 2020 Sun City West, AZ Frank A. Scott, 86, former Chula Vista City Councilman, died of complications from Lewy-Body dementia on July 5, 2020, in Sun City West, Arizona.Born in San Diego, California, on November 30, 1933, to the late Frank T. and Alma Beatrice (Ledbetter) Scott, Frank spent most of his life in the South Bay and met his future wife Coleen (ne Knapp) in study hall at Sweetwater High School in National City. He asked her for help with his homework and ended up marrying her a few years later in 1952.During the Korean War, Frank joined the Navy and was stationed in Yokohama, Japan. He served as a communication technician using Morse code in what would eventually become the NSA. One of the highlights of his time there during liberty was his trek up Mt. Fuji. After the Navy, Frank went to San Diego State on the G.I. bill, earning a degree in business administration. After graduation he worked as a supervisor at Golden Arrow Dairy. Frank ran for and was elected to the Chula Vista City Council in 1968, where he served with one brief break until 1986, including a time as interim mayor. His 18-year term on the council was the longest run in Chula Vista history.While on the council he spearheaded city beautification, including tree planting, water features, and undergrounding utilities, as well as advocating for election reform and being involved in building the Civic Center and South Chula Vista libraries. He believed in planned growth, which included having developers provide parks, schools, fire stations, and bike paths. Known for his quick wit, Frank was often quoted by the Chula Vista Star News. Talking about protesters against widening L Street, he said, "If they don't like driving on E or H, they can go straight to L."While still on the council he later worked as an account executive for Merrill Lynch. Frank and Coleen retired in Prescott, Arizona, in 1997 and in 2015 moved to Sun City West, Arizona.Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Coleen Scott, his children Karen, Suzanne, and Tom Scott (Kathy), his grandchildren Tyler Garner, Zahnen Garner, Coleman Scott, and William Scott; his sister Jeanne Jensen, and seven nieces and nephews.Frank will be remembered as smart, funny, ethical, hard-working, and a relentless teller of bad puns. Frank was a good father and husband and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store