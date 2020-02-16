|
|
Frank B. McKenzie September 24, 1926 - January 27, 2020 San Diego On January 27, 2020, the Greatest Generation lost a proud soldier when Frank B. McKenzie died at his home in San Diego. The measure of this great man, his service to this country, his accomplishments, and dedication to family are beyond description in an obituary.Frank was born on September 24, 1926, in Hamilton, Alabama, where he grew up. After graduating from high school, 17-year-old Frank joined the Navy towards the end of World War II. When the war ended, Frank attended and graduated from the University of Alabama. Frank then joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Colonel after a distinguished career of 27 years of active duty. Frank was a decorated fighter pilot, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. As a fighter pilot squadron commander, his combat experience included 278 combat missions in Vietnam. He never talked about the box of commendations, awards, and medals he accumulated during his military service, but it includes Legion of Merit awards, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Presidential Unit Citations and others too numerous to list. The military recognized his intellect and leadership, sending him to Defense and Strategic Intelligence School at the Pentagon after the Vietnam War. He became fluent in the Farsi language, ultimately leading him to service as a military-political adviser to embassies in Iran and Afghanistan. As a military affairs officer, Frank served as Assistant Air Attache for the USAF for three years at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. He then served as Defense Attache for the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, for three years, leaving that country in 1979, only several months before the Iranian revolution resulted in U.S. hostages being taken. After Frank's retirement from his first career in the military, Frank began a second career in the military defense industry. He provided technical training and commanded U.S. support personnel for the Pakistan Air Force, Egyptian Air Force, and Saudi Air Force. This work called for him to live in Pakistan for two years, Saudi Arabia for three years, and Egypt for seven years. Frank would tell you he could not have done all of this without his loving wife. By chance encounter in 1956 in Arizona, Frank met and then married a beautiful woman named Beverly "Bedgie." Their love affair lasted for 63 years of marriage until Bedgie's passing in July 2019. Together, they raised two children, all while moving with them to many Air Force bases and several foreign countries. After returning to the U.S. for a permanent retirement, Frank and Bedgie lived in Palm Desert for many years before settling in San Diego, where they remained a constant source of support and fun in the lives of their children and grandchildren.Despite his many career accomplishments, Frank's pride and joy was his family. Frank was proud of his surviving son, Hunt McKenzie (Sherri Brown) and daughter, San Diego Superior Court Judge Edlene McKenzie (Judge Charles Wachob). He was the loving grandfather to Emma, Tim, Sarah, and Christina and a great-grandfather to great-grandsons Jake and Beau. The family wishes to acknowledge the love and service of his wonderful caretakers over the past few months: Kim (Thiem) Streeter, Abbie Becasen, and Blanca Carillo. The family also thanks Elizabeth Hospice for their care over the past several months.Frank was a true southern gentleman with a world view. In his lengthy military and other service, he formed relationships with diverse people from around the world. He was always recognized for his innate ability to treat all people with courtesy, dignity, and respect. Who he was made people around him strive to be better. His unmatched life adventures included such things as hunting with Afghan tribesmen, walking with ambassadors, serving as an Air Force base commander, recuperating in France from an airplane crash, and living abroad with his wife and children. Frank loved art and classic literature. He loved all music, from Claude Debussy to the Gypsy Kings. And if you wanted to talk about geopolitics, world history, Civil War history or Alabama football you needed to bring your A-game. A service will be held on February 25, 2020, at Miramar National Cemetery. This pilot has now embarked on a new and glorious flight slipping the bonds of earth, climbing past sunlit skies, and soaring in the winds of Heaven. September 24, 1926 - January 27, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020