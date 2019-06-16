Frank Crivello August 31, 1931 - June 12, 2019 San Diego Frank (87) passed away peacefully in his home. Frank was born in Porticello, Sicily, to Francesco and Ninfa Crivello and moved to San Diego in 1938. He served in the US Coast Guard before becoming a commercial fisherman until his retirement in 2000. He was a volunteer at Our Lady of the Rosary, where he was a member of the Madonna Del Lume and St. Joseph Societies. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Anna, their children Frank (Laura), Ninfa (Jim), and Antoinette (Albert), grandchildren, Tim, Dominic, Alexa, and Christopher, great-grandchild Camille, sister Mary Sardo, and brother Salvatore Crivello. Rosary and funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 18th at 9am at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's name to OLR "Restoration Fund." Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary