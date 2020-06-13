Frank was a role model to me, as a fisherman he had done it all. The stories he told while helping me repair my net are unforgettable. One of my heroes for sure!
Tim Mulcahy
June 19, 2019
Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years, And if because of special mightiness they are 80 years. May the memories of the wonderful times you shared together bring a smile and joy in your heart.
June 18, 2019
May he Rest In Peace Love and prayers to you all❤❤ Frank and Rosemarie Busalacchi
Rosemarie Busalacchi
Friend
June 17, 2019
All our love to the family. He lies in peace with the Heavenly Father. Peter & Heather Grillo
June 16, 2019
Hoping the caring thoughts from friends and loved ones bring comfort to you and your family during this time of sorrow. With sympathy, Peter,Charlotte,Jeffrey, and Nelisse Vouaux
Peter, Charlotte, Jeffrey, Nelisse Vouaux
Friend
June 16, 2019
My Condolences to the Crivello family, Mr. Frank was a Good Soul.
Sal Corona
