Frank Poncho' Cruz Jr. Born Monday, October 23, 1933 in San Diego, CA to parents Francisco and Angelina Cruz. Raised in Lemon Grove CA, 1 of 9 siblings. Faithful husband, father to Richard, Paul, Carol, Andrea, Peaches, and Paula, beloved Tata of six, and great- Tata of 15. Army veteran and a proud Cement Mason. An old school sense of humor and a terrific laugh. Welcomed home by parents, a few siblings, eldest son, wife, and many others on Friday, September 20, 2019. Per his wish, no services will be held. October 23, 1933 - September 20, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019
