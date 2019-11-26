|
Frank John Diamond SAN DIEGO It is with great sadness that we said goodbye to our brother Frank John Diamond originally from Union Beach, New Jersey. He passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was a well known Hair stylist in Scottsdale, Arizona as well as Hillcrest, California near his beloved home in Ocean Beach, CA. Frank loved his craft and practiced it almost up until the day he passed. Frank loved to spend his time traveling, dancing, cooking, and making jewelry as well as walking the beach. Most importantly, spending time with his friends and family. He was predeceased by his mother, Rosaria (Falco) Beamsderfer in April 2019 and his father, John Diamond in 2007. He is survived by his siblings, Jacqueline Nixon (Richard) of Union Beach NJ, Sharon Niola (John), Alexander Diamond (Jeannie) of Whiting, NJ, Rosemary Rubino (Steve) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, John Diamond Jr (Geraldine) of Raleigh, NC and Holly Watson of Dana Point, CA. He had many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews which he loved all so deeply. A Memorial service will be held on December 3, 2019 at 5050 Niagara San Diego, CA at 4pm for a sunset service. November 20, 1957 - October 31, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019