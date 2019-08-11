|
|
Frank Joseph Engardio June 27, 1919 - July 24, 2019 San Diego Frank died peacefully at home with his son, Thomas, at his side, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.Frank was born June 27, 1919, in Williamston, Michigan, to Sam and Mary Engardio. He was the seventh of eight children. He graduated from Williamston High School in 1937, and from Acme Business College in Lansing, Michigan, in 1942 with a degree in accounting. Later that year, Frank was drafted into World War II. He served in the Army in the European Theater, including the Invasion of Anzio. He earned many medals for his service, including a Purple Heart.He married Rosamond Haule on April 11, 1953. They had one child.Frank traveled with his family across the United States and in Europe. In retirement, he took his first cruise and enjoyed it so much he took many more.Frank retired from Ford Motor Company in 1980, and he and his wife moved to Rancho Bernardo in 1981. He enjoyed dancing, golf, celebrating his Italian heritage, eating Italian food, telling a joke or two, and having a glass of merlot with dinner.His wife, Rosamond, died in 2003.Frank is survived by his son, Thomas (Anne) Engardio of Vista; his brother, Andrew Engardio of Orlando, Florida; his longtime girlfriend, Marge Steffens of Rancho Bernardo, and many nieces and nephews.Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 19 at San Rafael Parish, 17252 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Burial is at 1:15 p.m. at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361Tierra Bonita Road, Poway.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019