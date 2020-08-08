1/1
Frank Joseph Engardio
1919 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Rosary
09:30 AM
San Rafael Parish
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
San Rafael Parish
AUG
19
Burial
01:15 PM
Dearborn Memorial Park
August 19, 2019
Our condolences to Frank's family and Aunt Marge. He was a delight to be around when we visited. He will not be forgotten. So sorry for your loss.

Sandy and Dick Miller. - Michigan
August 12, 2019
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I'm so sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time to comfort you and give you strength.
C K
