Frank Landolin Beiser
March 31, 1941 - September 25, 2020
La Jolla
Frank Beiser passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2020 at the age of 79 after a quick but fierce battle with stomach cancer. We will miss his beautiful smile, big laugh and warm hugs. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane; three daughters Lisa, Laura, Jolene, and her partner Jitsujo; and grandson Dean. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann Griffith and husband Bill; sister Jane Dolan and husband Bob; brother Larry Beiser and wife Cindy; sister Margie Wingfield; brother H. Darr Beiser and wife Margo Warren; sister-in-law Judith Willett; brother-in-law Joe Martin and wife Dory; and 38 loving nieces and nephews.
Frank spent the first several years of his life in Alton and Chicago, IL. His family moved to Tucson, AZ in 1951. He graduated from Salpointe High School and the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. After graduation Frank & family moved to Alhambra, CA and then settled in La Jolla, CA in 1968.
Frank worked for several years as an accountant for Price Waterhouse Coopers and Scripps Clinic & Research Foundation. In 1972 he established his own public accountancy business in La Jolla. Frank loved his work, his clients, and his employees.
Frank was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants since 1972. He served as the president and board chairman of the San Diego chapters of the CSCPA and SCA. Frank designed and taught various tax and accounting courses at UCSD, USD, and CSUSM.
Frank had a deep commitment to service, including more than 40 years as a member and served as treasurer of the La Jolla Kiwanis Club. With Team in Training he completed the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll and Vancouver International Marathons while raising funds for The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 38 years. In recent years he volunteered for Meals on Wheels, for the San Diego International Airport, and for Traveler's Aid at the San Diego Santa Fe Depot. Frank really enjoyed engaging with travelers and hearing stories of their homeland.
Frank especially enjoyed traveling and was a man of many hobbies. Upon moving to La Jolla he began SCUBA diving, introducing his daughters, nieces and nephews to SCUBA in his family's swimming pool. He also loved sailing his Hobie Catamaran around Mission Bay and took it down to Mexico to teach his nephews and nieces to sail. For many years, Frank crewed on the sailing yacht race Newport/Ensenada.
From the 1980s forward, Frank was a bicycling aficionado, participating in eight 100-mile Century Rides including the Tour de Tucson, Lake Tahoe, and Mexicali-San Felipe. Other favorite rides were the Tour of Borrego and the Tecate-Ensenada. Frank hiked the Grand Canyon several times. He became a Francophile, studied French in Paris and Montreal, and loved to travel to France where he roamed the streets, people-watched and enjoyed the many museums. Frank had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke.
Memorial services will be held in the near future at El Camino Memorial Park. Please contact Frank's family for the details.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Frank's name to Feeding San Diego https://goodsell.co/FeedSD
, 9477 Waples St., Ste. 100, San Diego, CA 92121 or to Monarch Schools http://tiny.cc/Monarch
, 1625 Newton Ave., San Diego, CA 92113.