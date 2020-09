Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Leo Kloberdanz



San Diego

Frank Leo Kloberdanz, 95, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at his home in San Diego. He is survived by his 8 children, 16 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at St. Columba Church on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Father Joe's Villages or St Columba Church. August 19, 1924 - August 15, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store