Frank M. Chaby' Chavez July 17, 1937 - October 15, 2019 San Diego Frank Chavez, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at his home in San Diego surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Yolanda, 7 children, Adella Bain, Lenora Kellough, Rosanna Barton, Frank (Isela) Chavez, Charlene Chavez, Carmel (Richard) Wong, and Thomas (Stacy) Chavez, 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in San Diego, Frank was a hard-working man of impeccable character and a dedicated family man. He owned several businesses and was the rock of his family. He is loved, respected and cherished by all and he will be forever missed.Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 25th, at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately followed by a Celebration of Life.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019