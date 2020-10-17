Mr. Frank Chavez Sr. May you Rest In Peace. Our sincerest condolences to your whole family. We will sincerely miss you. Thank you for EVERYTHING you did for my dad. During my dad's 30+ years here in San Diego, you and your son (Frank Jr.) were my dad's truest friends. My dad loved you both. I'm so sorry to hear of your passing Mr. Frank Sr. I will forever remember the sound of your voice when you would answer the phone at the shop, the sound of your boots as you walked around the shop, your laugh and your cadallac! You will be missed. I was completely honored by your attendance at my wedding as was my dad. Thanks for ALL you did for my dad, my mom and I. I will miss you. Lots of love, The Stallings (Tom, Shirley and Lisa)

Lisa Stallings