Frank M. Chavez
1937 - 2019
In memory of Frank M. Chavez.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
OCT
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
CORTEZ CREMATIONS AND FUNERAL SERVICES
2169 First Ave.
San Diego, CA 92101
(619)240-7620
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2019
Mr. Frank Chavez Sr. May you Rest In Peace. Our sincerest condolences to your whole family. We will sincerely miss you. Thank you for EVERYTHING you did for my dad. During my dad's 30+ years here in San Diego, you and your son (Frank Jr.) were my dad's truest friends. My dad loved you both. I'm so sorry to hear of your passing Mr. Frank Sr. I will forever remember the sound of your voice when you would answer the phone at the shop, the sound of your boots as you walked around the shop, your laugh and your cadallac! You will be missed. I was completely honored by your attendance at my wedding as was my dad. Thanks for ALL you did for my dad, my mom and I. I will miss you. Lots of love, The Stallings (Tom, Shirley and Lisa)
Lisa Stallings
October 21, 2019
The entire Boyd family send our condolences. We hope to attend the mass on Friday.
Antelma Boyd
