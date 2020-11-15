Frank M. Roseman

June 16, 1922 - November 7, 2020

Chula Vista

Frank M. Roseman, age 98, a long-time civic volunteer, engineer, and Chula Vista legend, passed away on November 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones.Frank was born June 16, 1922, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Frank Webster and Mable Caddy. In 1939, Frank met the love of his life, Joan, in Pennsylvania while Joan's family was vacationing at Glenwood Lodge where he worked.Frank attended Penn State in 1941. World War II interrupted his education and he immediately enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, where he spent 36 months in the Pacific Theater. Mr. Roseman was called back to duty in 1951 during the Korean Conflict, where he served in Camp Lejeune.While in the Pacific Theater, he and Joan wrote letters; during this time their love and devotion grew. During a leave, Frank asked Joan to marry him and they wed on July 22, 1945. They recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. Frank and Joan had two children, Ann and Todd. After proudly serving his country, Frank and his family relocated to Chula Vista in 1957. He worked as an Engineer at Rohr Corporation for 29 years until he retired in 1987 as the Project Engineering Manager. Mr. Roseman started volunteering in 1960 and served his community for over 54 years. He was the founder of the Chula Vista Heritage Museum, and he also spent countless hours volunteering at the Living Coast Discovery Center, Chula Vista Library, the Tall Ship Society, and Friends Online Books. In 2006, Frank was awarded the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Service Award to acknowledge his exceptional volunteer service of 4,000 hours. He also served on non-profit boards for the Tall Ship Society, Friends of the Library, and the Living Coast Discovery Center. In 2004, the main portion of the Chula Vista Library Museum was dedicated as The Roseman Gallery.Mr. Roseman was honored by the 1st Supervisional District, receiving a special commendation proclaiming June 16 Frank Roseman Day in San Diego. In addition, Frank was a co-author of two books on the history of Chula Vista.Frank was a loving husband, father, grandad, great-grandad, uncle, and friend. He had a passion for tinkering and MacGyvering everyday objects to create gadgets that worked smarter, not harder. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, sense of humor, and his love and dedication to his country, family, and friends. Mr. Roseman has left his mark on this world and will be missed greatly by all that knew him. He left this world a better place, and his legacy will not soon be forgotten. Frank was preceded in death by his son Todd. He is survived by his wife, Joan, daughters Ann and Beth, grandchildren, Denise, Nancy, Amy, and Kotaro, great-grandchildren,



























































































Dr. Alexis D., Daniel, Michael, Hunter, and Mia, as well as numerous beloved family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be directed to the Living Coast Discovery Center or the Chula Vista Friends of the Library. Outdoor Services will be held at Glen Abbey Memorial Park & Mortuary on November 20, 2020, at 2:30 pm. The services will also be streamed live with a link available on the obituary page of Glen Abbey Memorial Parks website under Frank Roseman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store