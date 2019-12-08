|
Frank P. Turner June 30, 1928 - December 1, 2019 OCEANSIDE Frank was born in Fairhope, Alabama. In 1946, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served a brief time in China. He was one of the Frozen Chosin during the Korean war and also served in Vietnam. He retired a Lt. Colonel after 25 years and went on to work for the County for 20 years. He joined Oceanside Pacific Kiwanis and spent many years enjoying the fellowship and serving the community. He was an avid gardener and sports fan of the Chargers, Padres, and University of Alabama Crimson Tide football.He spent 63 years with his loving wife, Muriel, traveling throughout the United States and the Philippines for the Marine Corps. After retiring from the military, they settled in California. He is survived by his wife, Muriel, daughter, Jennifer Robertson (John) Oceanside, son, Jeffrey (Susan) of Fallbrook, and his grandchildren, Brianna and Nicole Turner and Justin Robertson.He was a kind, gentle man who loved his family and his country. He always said, "Once a Marine, always a Marine!"Frank's service will be held on December 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, with reception following. The family suggests donations to Grace Anglican Church at the above address.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019