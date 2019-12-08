San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oceanside Mortuary - FD- 253
602 South Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
760-722-4264
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank P. Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank P. Turner Obituary
Frank P. Turner June 30, 1928 - December 1, 2019 OCEANSIDE Frank was born in Fairhope, Alabama. In 1946, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served a brief time in China. He was one of the Frozen Chosin during the Korean war and also served in Vietnam. He retired a Lt. Colonel after 25 years and went on to work for the County for 20 years. He joined Oceanside Pacific Kiwanis and spent many years enjoying the fellowship and serving the community. He was an avid gardener and sports fan of the Chargers, Padres, and University of Alabama Crimson Tide football.He spent 63 years with his loving wife, Muriel, traveling throughout the United States and the Philippines for the Marine Corps. After retiring from the military, they settled in California. He is survived by his wife, Muriel, daughter, Jennifer Robertson (John) Oceanside, son, Jeffrey (Susan) of Fallbrook, and his grandchildren, Brianna and Nicole Turner and Justin Robertson.He was a kind, gentle man who loved his family and his country. He always said, "Once a Marine, always a Marine!"Frank's service will be held on December 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, with reception following. The family suggests donations to Grace Anglican Church at the above address.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oceanside Mortuary - FD- 253
Download Now