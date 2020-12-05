Colonel Turner was a great guy. My parents were longtime friends with Frank and his wife Muriel. Many of my fondest memories childhood are of picnics at Mission Bay or around the pool at one of our houses where the families got together. He was always polite, kind, and had an endless supply of funny jokes to tell--often "shaggy dog" stories, where the telling was even funnier than the punch line. I'm not sure if I can recall any of those jokes, but I'll never forget the honorable and kind-hearted man that told them.

Jim Means