1/1
Frank P. Turner
1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Frank P. Turner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Service
10:00 AM
Carlsbad Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oceanside Mortuary
602 South Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
760-722-4264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 9, 2019
So thankful that I got to know and work with you. I enjoyed working with you and with the other GR guys. Rest in peace Frank. Deepest condolences to your family. Mike and Esther DiJoseph
December 8, 2019
Colonel Turner was a great guy. My parents were longtime friends with Frank and his wife Muriel. Many of my fondest memories childhood are of picnics at Mission Bay or around the pool at one of our houses where the families got together. He was always polite, kind, and had an endless supply of funny jokes to tell--often "shaggy dog" stories, where the telling was even funnier than the punch line. I'm not sure if I can recall any of those jokes, but I'll never forget the honorable and kind-hearted man that told them.
Jim Means
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved