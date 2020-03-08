|
Frank Wayne Spider' Schossow, Jr. December 27, 1927 - February 24, 2020 San Diego Frank Wayne Schossow, Jr. ("Spider"), age 92, was born to Frank and Margery Schossow in Bismark, ND, on December 27, 1927. At eight years old, he moved with his family to San Diego, CA. As a young man, Wayne found his calling and soon began his career of aircraft maintenance and repair. In 1954, Wayne married the love of his life, Colleen Wilson, and shortly thereafter, they opened Spider's Aircraft Service on Montgomery Airport, San Diego. Wayne and Colleen had two children, Susan and Stephen ("Randy") and the family spent much of their time flying in one of Wayne's airplanes. After a wonderful career, Wayne retired and sold his business. He built a custom MCI bus/motor home from the ground up and he and Colleen traveled all of North America for many years. Traveling stopped when Colleen became ill. After 47 years of marriage, Colleen passed away in October, 2001. Wayne later married a fellow pilot, Martha Mullen and they enjoyed 15 years of marriage before Martha passed away in August, 2019. Wayne was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen and his sister, Joan Lunsford. He is survived by siblings Patricia Rhodes and Kenneth Schossow, daughter Susan DePriest (Jim Provencher), grandchildren Stephanie Schossow-Smith, Ryan DePriest, Kyle Schossow and Jaclyn Boos (Kyle), and by great-grandson Hayden Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Noah Homes, 12526 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, CA 91978, or simply "pay it forward" to someone today.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020