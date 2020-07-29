1/1
Franklin LeRoy Ribbe December 26, 1937 - July 19, 2020 San Diego Ribbe, Franklin Leroy HTCM-USN RetiredFrank Ribbe, 82, of San Diego died peacefully at home with his family on Sunday, July 19, 2020.Loving husband of 62 years, father of three, grandfather of two and great-granddad of two. Served 32 years of active military service. Frank touched the lives of the many that knew him. May you rest in peace. We love and will miss you.Survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Rose (Toni) Ribbe, daughter, Sabrina Ribbe, daughter, Cindy Ribbe (deceased), son, Frank Ribbe Jr, and favorite daughter-in-law, Tamara, grandsons, Jake Ribbe, Blake Tanner and grandkids, Caden and Peyton Tanner, and his brothers, Francis, David and Charles Ribbe.

