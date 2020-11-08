Fraser Harrison Gladwin



Escondido

Fraser Harrison Gladwin was born 05/30/1929 in Englewood, Ca. to Edith and Percy Gladwin, Canadian Immigrants. Fraser and parents moved to Valley Center around 1947 and lived in an Adobe home they built over a summer. Fraser married his Escondido High School sweetheart in 1952 after she finished College in Los Angeles and he returned from the Korean War. Fraser attended S.D.S.U. and became a career Fireman-Engineer in the Escondido Fire Dept. Fraser and Marion built their home with friends on Encino Drive, Escondido. Fraser loved antique cars, his family, friends, the Fire Dept., cats, and the beach. Fraser belonged to a few So. Cal car clubs over the years. He had a lifelong passion for racing, restoring and showing his Jaguars. The family can remember many car shows throughout their childhood. He also had road motorcycles, and enjoyed motocross racing with his sons. Yes, on any Sunday. Daddy is remembered for his love of family, his smile and contagious laugh! Fraser passed on 10/17/2020 @ 91 years old from natural causes. We miss you already! He is survived by his four children; Scarlett (Gunnar and step children Inga and Eric), Scott, Ted and Nicky (Richard). Grandchildren; Michael, Collin Fraser, Kyle and Wyatt. Great grandchildren ; Aiden, Sammy, Ayla Marion, and Ethan. Sister-in-law Nickoletta, and nieces Alyse and Alexis. Fraser lived the last few years at Felicita Vida, between Fire Station #5 and the Cal Fire Dept. Thank you to all the caring nurse aides and staff! No service is planned at this time. In 2021, per Fraser's wish there will be a Memorial and burial at sea for Fraser and Marion together. May 30, 1929 - October 17, 2020



