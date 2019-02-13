|
Frederick Asher Levine January 14, 2019 Hermit, CA and San Diego, CA Frederick Asher Levine, 85 of Hermit, CA and San Diego, CA, formerly of Southfield, MI died on January 14, 2019.He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Ann Levine (Paige Ramey) of Texas. He also leaves behind a sister, Shirley Ann (Neal) Kruman of Waterford, MI. Uncle of Craig (Lisa) Kruman and Lisa (Marc) Weinbaum.He is preceded in death by his wife, Helena Levine, parents, Joseph and Edith Levine. Arrangements made in California. Contributions to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019