Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Levine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Asher Levine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick Asher Levine Obituary
Frederick Asher Levine January 14, 2019 Hermit, CA and San Diego, CA Frederick Asher Levine, 85 of Hermit, CA and San Diego, CA, formerly of Southfield, MI died on January 14, 2019.He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Ann Levine (Paige Ramey) of Texas. He also leaves behind a sister, Shirley Ann (Neal) Kruman of Waterford, MI. Uncle of Craig (Lisa) Kruman and Lisa (Marc) Weinbaum.He is preceded in death by his wife, Helena Levine, parents, Joseph and Edith Levine. Arrangements made in California. Contributions to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.