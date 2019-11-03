|
|
Frederick David Schwend March 26, 1935 - October 7, 2019 San Diego Frederick David "Fred" Schwend was born March 26, 1935 in Bridger, MT, and died in San Diego, CA, October 7, 2019, at age 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Wells Schwend and Winifred Darlene Simon Schwend. Fred is survived by his loving family: his wife of 64 years, Edna Janet Hines Schwend; his sons and their wives: David, Rob and Debra, Ray and Virginia, Kurt and Deborah; six grandchildren: Timothy, James, Kevin, Alexander, Kaitlyn and William; Senia Hines Emerson and daughter Savannah; his brothers and their families: the Ted and Joanna Schwends of Del Mar, the Robert and Lynn Schwends of Escondido. Fred was greatly loved and will be missed by his many friends and family. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 4324 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, CA 92117. The family requests no flowers. If desired, donations may be made to the San Diego Zoological Society. Inurnment will be private.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019