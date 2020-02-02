Home

Frederick David Thomson

Frederick David Thomson Obituary
Frederick David Thomson April 2, 1930 - November 26, 2019 San Diego Dave Thomson was a third generation Californian, born and raised in Los Angeles.He served as a naval aviator for 29 years and retired NAS Coronado in 1977. Dave enjoyed sailing, playing tennis, road trips and snow skiing. Dave is survived by his first wife of 40 years, four children and 8 grandchildren. He lost his second wife to cancer in 2001 and is survived by two stepchildren and 4 stepgrandchildren. He was also lovingly known as Papa D. Memorial celebration Saturday, March 14th, 1pm to 4pm at the San Diego Yacht Club.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Outside the Lens at www.outsidethelens.org or the Tailhook Association Scholarship Fund, https://www.tailhook.net/donate-now in his honor.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
