Frederick J. Circo

Frederick J. Circo Obituary
Frederick J. Circo April 14, 1930 - February 21, 2020 San Diego Frederick J. Circo was born in Hartford, CT, on April 14, 1930. To help support his family, as a young man of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and became a member of the Silent Service, serving in the Korean War aboard the submarine, USS Piper. He married Catherine Decker in 1953, and they were married for 66 years before his death on February 21, 2020. In 1960 they moved to San Diego, because he was tired of shoveling snow and did not want his sons to have to do that chore. Ever! And he loved the sunny, warm, weather and the view from their home in Overlook Heights. He would see the beautiful day and sing out loud his favorite song, "On A Clear Day, You Can See Forever."He had many careers, but the one he seemed to love most was his "retirement job" as a tennis umpire. He called pro, college, and high school matches all over the state. He volunteered at the Barnes Tennis Center for years and loved giving back to the tennis community. He loved his three sons, Stephen, Michael, and Andrew, and adored his wife, Catherine. He had 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was known for his warm smile and chuckle, and for being gregarious and welcoming.Services will be held at The Immaculata Church on March 6, 2020, at 11 am. Private interment at Miramar National Ceremony will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Barnes Tennis Center.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
