Frederick Sisson Hillhouse November 5, 1921 - November 7, 2019 San Diego Frederick Sisson Hillhouse, passed away at the age of 98, on November 7, 2019, at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in San Diego, following a brief illness.Fred never married, nor had children, but he was deeply loved by his family and friends from across the U.S. and France. He is survived by his brother, John Thomas Hillhouse (Vero Beach, Florida); his nieces, Susan Gordon Hillhouse-Beach (Murrieta) and Sara Bradford Hillhouse-Sallembien (Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France); great-nephews, William Andrew Jean Sallembien (Seattle, WA), Henry Michel Frederick Sallembien (New York, NY), Joseph Franois Maurice Sallembien (Lille, France), James Hillhouse Sallembien (Providence, RI), and great-niece, Eliza Mary Bradford Sallembien (Saint Germain-en-Laye, France). He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Fitch Hillhouse, Jr., his sister, Nancy Hillhouse, and his great-nephew, Brandon James Beach.Born in Passaic, NJ on November 5, 1921, to parents, Andrew Fitch Hillhouse, Sr. and Edna Beatrice (Sisson).Fred was a retired accountant. His first job was at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City, and his favorite job was with the San Francisco Giants where he worked for 18 years. He eventually moved to San Diego where he was a Point Loma resident for over forty years through the end of his life. In that time, he forged deep friendships in his community.Fred was proud of his family history and was a member of numerous historical and genealogical societies including the Sons of the American Revolution, The National Society Sons of Colonial New England, and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.A World War II veteran, Fred served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946, first as an x-ray technician and then as Pharmacist's Mate, 2nd Class. He was stationed in Okinawa for nine months towards the end of the war.Fred loved his home and garden as well as going to the theater and watching Broadway musicals. He had an impressive autograph collection from many actors and athletes, as well as many U.S. Presidents. He recently self-published a memoir of his fascinating experiences called My Life Adds Up, available on Amazon.Fred was passionate about life and had a strong will, which allowed him to continue to live alone and manage his own affairs until his death. In August 2018, the UC San Diego School of Medicine ran an article on Fred about successful aging. He was an inspiration to all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.Fred was cremated on Veteran's Day at Clairemont Mortuary in San Diego. A Christian service will be held on December 10 at 2 pm officiated by Pastor Charles Wolfe prior to the U.S. Navy honor guard ceremony, to be held at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego where he will be laid to rest. Friends are welcome to join the family at the Miramar cemetery for the service in commemoration of Fred's life and service to the country.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019