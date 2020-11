We were Fred's neighbors on Orchard Ave in Point Loma for 12 years before moving to WA and selling our home there in 2009. Such fond memories of Fred...we had a dog too early on and he loved seeing our Muffy. Fred sent us his annual Christmas cards and his book which we were delighted to receive...quite a guy and always interesting to visit. We will dearly miss him but loved, loved that final card...says it all...he is still here in our hearts and memories.

Linda and Dan Masys