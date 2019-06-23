Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Wendland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick William Wendland II

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frederick William Wendland II December 7, 1942 - June 7, 2019 Del Mar On Friday, June 7th, 2019, Frederick William Wendland II, loving husband and father of four, passed away at home surrounded by his family. Fred was born on December 7th, 1942 in Chicago, IL, to Frederick and Joan Wendland. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in electrical engineering at Cornell University in 1965, and later a Master's degree in Business from the University of Chicago. Fred served in the Army in Washington DC, and for over three decades he worked for Bell Laboratories and Lucent Technologies in research and development. He was well respected in management, but his proudest years of work were in creative advances. He endeavored to make a lasting impact during his career, and he did. On September 17th, 1966, he married the love of his life, Virginia Wendland (ne Drenckhahn). They raised three sons, Frederick III, David, and Craig, and a daughter, Lennea. He promised Virginia that he would provide a lifetime of happiness for his family, and he did. Most mornings Fred could be found drinking coffee with Virginia, working on a crossword puzzle (in pen), and tempting his family with a delicious pastry. He always read the paper but especially treasured the comics and shared the best ones aloud. He was quick to laugh, loved dancing with Virginia, and was an avid reader. He enjoyed every moment visiting Crystal Lake in Michigan, playing tennis, water-skiing, and sailing. He had endless lists of build-it, fix-it, and improve-it projects. He was always trusted to lend a hand, and he did. Fred was a man of many interests and a wealth of knowledge. He had a passion for restoring antique cars, collecting and restoring model trains and model planes. He loved the challenge of taking something apart and making it work again. He was often found at the hardware or electronics store, walking the swap meets and antique auto shows, or reminiscing and sharing tips with other enthusiasts. He could fix anything, and he did. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick, and his mother, Joan. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his four children Fred, David (Paula), Craig (Kimmy), and Lennea (Kyle), his grandchildren Gabriella, Sofia, and Bradford, his sister Corinne (Frank) Williams, his brother Robert, and many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In accordance with Fred's wishes, there will be a memorial for family later this year. He hoped we would carry him in our hearts always, and we will. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019