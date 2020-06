Beautiful obituary for a very special man. Mr. Wendland was a wonderful father and husband and a genuinely kind man. I am a close friend of his son Fred. While we were growing up Mr Wendland was always working on a project or tinkering in his garage. He patiently explained how things worked when we had questions and he was always quick with a smile. He taught me about electronics and cars, two things I am still tinkering with to this day . He also taught me how to solder. I have very fond memories of Mr Wendland and think of him often now that I am raising children. He was a wonderful role model and truly led by example. I am so glad that I had the opportunity to know him. Your family was incredibly blessed to have him. Please accept my deepest condolences.

Dave Swanson