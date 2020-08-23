Fritz Neumann

March 17, 1928 - August 8, 2020

SAN DIEGO

Fritz Neumann was borne in Bunzlauin, Schlesien, now part of Poland. His life was a lesson for all. He was a dirt poor farm child, but he fondly remembered his strict parents, their farm, and Mr. Franklin, the kindly Jewish shop owner, who always gave his brothers candy at his store.Then things went really wrong. At 16 (only three months before Germany surrendered), he was drafted into the German Army. His unit soon surrendered to the Russians, and Fritz was imprisoned in the infamous Auschwitz Concentration Camp for over a year, where he said he nearly starved.Upon release, he joined the US Army, where he served in an Amphibious Division intended to Canada as a farmworker, earned his citizenship there, and immigrated to the USA.Here he worked as a prison guard in New Jersey. He saved money, married Betty Eleanor (now) Neumann in Maryland, and came to San Diego, where they bought a dilapidated mobile home park. He soon rebuilt and sold it just to buy five more parks and dozens of other houses and properties scattered across San Diego County.With an education only as a wagon wheel builder, Fritz went from a prisoner of war to become one of the most respected and successful people in our county. Along the way, this took, however, unmeasured integrity, hard work, humility, and unmeasured love for and from the Community. He served in the Chamber of Commerce, planning groups, and Rotary for over 40 years.A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 pm, with service held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1 pm, both at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Rd. Bonita CA 91902.



















