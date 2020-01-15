Home

G. Marcus (Marc) Bennion

G. Marcus (Marc) Bennion Obituary
G. Marcus (Marc) Bennion May 27, 1933 - January 7, 2020 San Diego Born in Duchesne, Utah. Raised in Salt Lake City. Attended BYU, Korean War vet. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Marc had a long career in the aerospace industry. Married Shirley Cheney (deceased), mother of his children. Married Lelia (Lee) Shepherd Mead in 1978. Preceded in death by brothers Howard and Roy and sister Lenore Vincent. Survived by beloved wife Lelia, 6 children, and 2 stepchildren, sister Afton Alleman and brother Junius. You will be greatly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
