G. Otheta Rogers 1927 - 2019 Carlsbad The warm and loving heart of G. Otheta Rogers, 91, stopped beating on March 11, 2019 at her home in Carlsbad where she has resided since 1964.She was born in Dickens County, Texas, and was the ninth of ten children of David and Lou Ella Capshaw. She grew up in Idalou, Texas, and moved to California in 1945. In 1948, she met and fell in love with a tall, handsome, fellow Texan, Boyd Rogers, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. After a few dates, they impulsively decided to drive to Yuma, Arizona, and get married. Smart move because their love and devotion lasted and grew over 70 years. They enjoyed camping in their RV, visiting with friends, raising a family and each other's company.Otheta enjoyed being one of the "cafeteria ladies" in the Carlsbad Unified School District for 24 years. She made many lasting and treasured friendships during her time there. But mostly, it was her role as wife, mother and grandmother that fulfilled her. She was her husband's biggest fan, her daughters' champion, a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, and a true and caring friend.She is survived by her loving husband, Boyd Rogers, and her daughter, Becky Trayer. She is deeply loved by their 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whose visits and phone calls she so enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her cherished daughters, Jamie Dickinson and Terri Terriquez. At her request, no services are planned. We are abundantly blessed to have had her in our lives."Across the years I will walk with you - in deep green forests, on shores of sand; and when our time on earth is through, in heaven, too, you will have my hand." Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019