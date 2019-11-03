|
|
G. Patrick Pat' Connors, Jr. January 17, 1936 - October 12, 2019 Encinitas G. Patrick Connors, Jr., 83, was born on January 17, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the first born of 8 children to George and Sylvia Connors. Pat grew up on the East side of Detroit, attending Annunciation and St. Matthew grade schools, and then graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1953. Pat went on to attend the University of Detroit as a mechanical engineering major and later obtained his Professional Engineer license. Pat also joined the Army Reserve, where he received his basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey.Pat married Norma Taylor, also a Detroit native, on January 31, 1959. Shortly after marriage, Pat and Norma moved out west to Rancho Cordova, California (near Sacramento) after Pat got a job at Aerojet General, and they started their family of six children. While there, the family was active in the St. John Vianney Parish and School. In November of 1973, Pat got a new job at General Atomics in La Jolla, California, and the family moved to Encinitas, California, where Pat remained for 46 years until his passing. In Encinitas, Pat's growing family through marriages and grandchildren has been active in the St. John the Evangelist Parish and School.On May 18, 1984, Pat and Norma suffered the tragic loss of their beloved son, Jim. Although their hearts were broken, they continued being the same incredibly loving and supportive parents to their children. On February 2, 2013, Pat lost Norma due to cancer, his cherished wife of 54 years.Pat was a man of strong faith and deep conviction. God and his family meant everything to him. He had an incredible work ethic and was extremely loyal. He was a highly intelligent man and was very fine company to be with. He took care of his family and set a strong example for his children and grandchildren concerning devotion to God, willingness to volunteer and support worthy causes, and having the courage to stand up for what is right. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and he very much valued the sharing of his faith with his friends at the Catholic Men's Fellowship at St. John Church. Pat also loved his Irish heritage and enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends in the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.On October 12, 2019, after being diagnosed with cancer only a couple months before, Pat passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the large family he loved so much. Pat is survived by his daughter Colleen Bethea (husband Pete, grandchildren Peter, Mary (Matt Bolton), Michael (Alyssa Bethea), and Danny (Jen Bethea)), son Pat Connors (wife Trish, grandchildren Patrick (Ashley Connors), Kelly (Dustin Hawkins), and Kaitlin), son John Connors (granddaughters Natalie and Taylor), daughter Kasie Lindberg (grandson Johnny), and daughter Maureen Auer (husband Hans, grandchildren Sarah and Johann), along with great-grandchildren Mason, Weston, Coralie, Olivia, Will, MacKenzie, Rylie, George and Jack, with two more on the way.A Visitation will be held at El Camino Memorial-Encinitas Chapel (formerly Encinitas Mortuary), 340 Melrose Avenue, Encinitas, CA, 92024, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the Rosary being said at 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1001 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, CA, 92024, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a reception immediately following in the Parish Hall.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019